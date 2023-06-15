A Nigerian student has finally graduated with a bachelor's degree after spending ten years in the university system

The overjoyed young man Akorede J. Ayanbisi said he studied Finance at the University of Lagos, UNILAG

He clarified that before going to UNILAG, he had already started studying for a degree at the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN

A Nigerian student who said he spent 10 years in the university system has finally graduated.

In a Twitter post, Akorede J. Ayanbisi said he first began his journey at the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN.

Akorede studied finance at UNILAG. Photo credit: Twitter/@AJ_Ayanbisi.

Source: Twitter

However, Akorede said his dream was to study accounting at the University of Lagos.

Akorede finally gains admission at UNILAG

He wrote the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination many times but failed to gain admission into UNILAG.

It was for this reason that he enrolled at NOUN and started studying for a degree in accounting.

After spending some time at NOUN, he decided to take the JAMB-UTME again and this time, he succeeded in being admitted to UNILAG to study Finance.

Akorede has now graduated with a degree. He tweeted:

"After spending 10 years in the university education system, I have finally graduated with a Bachelor of Science in FINANCE from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). I can now be addressed as both a Product Designer and a Financial Analyst. This means a lot to me, Alhamdulillah."

See Akorede's tweet below:

Reactions from TikTok users as student graduates from university

@AuditorSUN said:

"Congratulations bro! But why ten years, though? I'm just curious, even though the time spent is irrelevant. What matters is that you did it!"

@Nomnso8

"I have tried many times to get back to school but my efforts seems not good enough, Well I have decided to enrol for DLI UNILAG I don't know if that makes sense cz I'll be sponsoring myself in school, pls let me know if you know well DLI."

UNIBEN student bags first class

Source: Legit.ng