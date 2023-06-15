There was a mild drama in an aeroplane as a passenger put people on edge over his missing kilishi

The angry man screamed at the top of his voice and reportedly prevented passengers from alighting

He went as far as having a heated exchange with a male passenger who faulted the manner in which he went about the search

A Nigerian man went crazy after arriving at his destination only to realise that his bag of kilishi had gone missing.

The irate man prevented some passengers from alighting as he cried out that his bag of kilishi is returned.

He proceeded to question the passengers over his missing kilishi. Photo Credit: @whiteshark_blog

Source: TikTok

His action led to drama on the aeroplane as people tried to understand what was going on.

When a man challenged his behaviour, the kilishi fellow replied him in Yoruba, using cuss words. He lamented that he had searched for the item and could not find it.

The drama, caught on camera, got netizens talking. Kilishi is a popular West African snack, particularly in Nigeria, known for its unique taste and texture.

It is a type of dried and spicy beef jerky that is thinly sliced and marinated in a blend of spices and seasonings. The meat is typically sourced from lean cuts of beef, which are then seasoned with a mixture of ground peanuts, chili powder, salt, and other spices.

Watch the video below:

People react to the man's action of his kilishi

Pastor Pam Gabriel said:

"You must learn a lesson."

Angel said:

"Kilishi is expensive I don't blame him."

Mame said:

"Only God knows what he wrapped in that kilshi."

Brown sugar XoXo said:

"Everybody oh, search yourself, search yourself and search yourself!"

The Führer said:

"Imagine if some too his plate of caviar."

Monalisa said:

"Abeg o search everybody o kilishi wey cost lyk this."

queenethbob826 said:

"I guess am not the only 1 obsessed with kilishi."

Viv said:

“Everybody oooo, Search yourself, search yourself and search yourself.”

Source: Legit.ng