A disturbed female passenger on an Airpeace aeroplane created a commotion as she tried to get off

Shouting at the top of her voice, the woman said she was not breathing well and needed to be given a break

The woman's pleas fell on deaf ears as male flight attendants prevented her from getting off the aeroplane

A mild drama ensued aboard an Airpeace flight as a woman lamented over her inability to breathe well.

A video shared by @mr.k.o.b1 on TikTok showed the woman trying to break free from male flight attendants as cried out saying, "I am not breathing."

Passengers looked on in confusion, while one of the ladies appealed to the attendants to heed to the woman's plea.

The woman said she needed to be given a break and almost went physical with one of the attendants to put up an arm blockade in her path.

The TikTok clip has sent social media into a frenzy.

Social media reactions

@LAconfidence24 said:

"This same thing happened to me one day I entered a bus, that man thought the woman is joking. She just need fresh air for just a minute she will be ok."

@Cameroon football coach said:

"She is allergy to Air plane ..She is right,it happened to me when I changed the city."

@Altoos said:

"Same thing happened to me in thesame airspace, their air conditioning system is poor."

@choice care said:

"Flight wey nothing dey work for inside haaa una won kill person this kind spoil spoil fight abeg people life is important."

@Sarah nwaka said:

"God know say if na me I for wear one of the guys better slap to correct em brain.... she feel suffocated she needed fresh air."

@Immaculate said:

"Who knows if she’s an asthmatic patient… you don’t expect people to put their health condition tag on their head."

@RichardDiva said:

"Why u guys still flying Airpeace? Make una try dey patronize God is Good motors nah.. Now she can't breathe."

Househelp trembles as she boards aeroplane for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a househelp had trembled in fear after travelling by air for the first time.

While onboard, the young girl who sat by the window of the aeroplane kept staring into space and making scary gestures. At a point, she began to fan herself like someone about to collapse.

The young girl who was being filmed by someone presumed to be her 'madam', could not take it anymore as she finally decided to take her face off the window and look in another direction.

Tunde Ednut shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"Awwwwwwww! Them carry their maid enter aeroplane for the first time. Eyaaaaaaaa she feel say the aeroplane wan drop from air. Eyaaaaaa sorry love."

