A curvy lady entertained people with a sweet dance and the stunning video has emerged and gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the lady was roasting corn when she started dancing merrily and shaking her body with happiness

The video, which was recorded in public, has sparked reactions among dance lovers who have seen it on TikTok

A sweet dance performed by a beautiful lady made many people happy after the video emerged on TikTok.

In the video shared on TikTok by @alfakate the lady was in a public place when she started dancing.

The lady danced in a sweet way while roasting corn. Photo credit: TikTok/@alfakate.

Source: TikTok

The video opened and showed the lady roasting corn at a fireplace. There were as many as eight cobs of corn, and she constantly turned them as she danced.

Lady dances to 'Who is My Guy' by Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage

She started shaking her waist from one side to the other, with a lot of smiles on her beautiful face.

After dancing for a while, she returned to the corn again and turned them so that they won't burn.

One thing that has attracted people to the video is the beauty of the lady. She looked curvy, and she was nicely dressed.

She was wearing a pair of blue, tight leggings, and she complimented it with a white slipper and polo top.

She was also wearing a net as a covering for her hair. She danced to 'Who is My Guy', a beautiful song by Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage.

Some TikTok users who have seen the video said they would like to have some corn.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady dances while roasting corn

@Nana Kwaku Duah said:

"You are enjoying your self."

@Murex Mura said:

"You are looking grateful."

@user7798583386930 said:

"Keep for me beautiful."

@Balo reacted:

"Next time send me an invitation."

@Ronki babe said:

"Enjoy yourself babe."

Source: Legit.ng