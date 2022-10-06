The general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, showed love to some of his church members on Wednesday, October 5

On his Facebook page on Wednesday, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere announced that 37 of his church members were given international passports

The pastor also noted that the flight tickets of the beneficiaries have been funded from tithes and offerings

Tithes and offerings do not get to God; they can be used to positively touch the lives of people who are in desperate need of help.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder and general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), demonstrated this on Wednesday, October 5, when he made some of his church members smile.

The pastor paid NIS to process the passports of his church members (Photo: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere)

Apostle Chinyere was said to have handed over international passports to a set of 37 members who intend to travel abroad to better their lots in life.

It was gathered that the cleric paid the fees for processing the passports to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) from tithes and offerings collected in the church.

Some of the beneficiaries will be going outside Nigeria to further their education, while others will be travelling for work. Those leaving the country for work got employment visas, not visiting ones.

Those looking for greener pastures are mechanics, factory workers, carpenters, electricians, and so on.

Moreover, their flight tickets are also fully funded from the same sources.

"I was homeless 15 years ago and I slept under bridge": OPM Paster Chibuzor Chinyere shares story

Chinyere had said he had it tough while coming up in life as he had to sleep under a bridge some 15 years ago.

The man of God made a Facebook post saying he was unable to go to school due to poverty in his younger days.

Apostle Gift is grateful to God

In the thanksgiving post, he was full of appreciation to God for helping him to now sit with presidents of countries.

Photos he had been sharing within the week indicate that he is in Liberia for the country's independence day celebration.

The man of God pledged his total commitment to God who has been of help to him, vowing to remain in his service.

