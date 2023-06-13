Hilda Baci and Dammy Adeperusi are both Nigerian chefs who have attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Hilda Baci has been confirmed on Monday as the world record holder after she cooked for 100 hours in Lagos in May 2023.

Dammy Adeperusi is attempting to break the record and she hopes to be able to cook for 120 hours in Ekiti State to surpass Hilda’s record.

The following are 7 strict rules Adeperusi will have to adhere in order to stand the chance of breaking Baci's record.

1. Cooking hours

The individual must cook non-stop for at least 93 hours 11 minutes, which is the current record set by Hilda Baci.The individual must have at least two items being prepared or cooked at any time.

2.Proxy not Allowed

The individual must do all the cooking by themselves, but they can have a sous-chef to assist in prep work, washing up, and cleaning the kitchen area.

3. Five minutes break

The individual is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They are the only times the individual can use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt.

4. 35 menu guide

The individual must follow a 35-item menu as a guide for every meal that they will cook. They must ensure that they have the necessary ingredients to make each recipe, and their team can procure further food items while the cook-a-thon is underway based on what is needed to be topped up.

5. Items consumed

The individual must ensure that all items are consumed after cooking. They can invite any and all members of the public to come and eat their freshly made meals. All leftover food must be donated to a charity of their choice.

6. Installed cameras

The individual must have CCTV cameras installed in the kitchen area to record their entire attempt. The footage must be submitted to Guinness World Records for verification.

7.Medical assistants

The individual must have a medical assistant on standby to check their vital signs and provide any necessary care during the attempt.

