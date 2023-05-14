Bola Tinubu, the President-elect of Nigeria, has shown support for Chef Hilda Baci as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time

President-elect Bola Tinubu has encouraged Nigerian chef Hilda Baci as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

To break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time, Hilda has set up a four-day 'cook-a-thon' at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos state.

Encouraging Hilda, Tinubu joined her Instagram live video on Sunday, May 14, and commented:

"IDAN doesn't break, she breaks records. We're rooting for you, Hilda."

Legit.ng sighted a screenshot of the comment made by the president-elect posted Hilda's Instagram Live posted on his Instagram story.

'Idan' is a popular slang on social media used to praise individuals with exceptional capabilities and prowess.

Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time: Hilda set to break Lata Tondon's record

Hilda, a 27-year-old graduate, aims to cook multiple dishes for an extended period of time to gain recognition from the Guinness World Records.

The current record for the longest cooking marathon is held by Lata Tondon, who completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds in Rewa, India, in 2019.

As of the time of this report, Hilda has already exceeded 66 hours in her attempt.

