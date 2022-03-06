Many Nigerians on social media and the street are known for their love for slangs which they consider as a sign that they know what is trending

In Nigeria, slangs come and go, with many gaining popularity through music or lines from a famous celebrity

In 2022, we continue to witness the rise in new slang, and it is best you know and understand them, so you are not left in a confused state whenever you hear these slangs

Barely three months into 2022, new slangs have been introduced, dominating Nigerian streets and the social media space.

Many of these slangs have been used repeatedly on and off social media; even though many don’t know the meaning, they have chosen to follow the trend because of the love of doing so.

Trendings slangs in 2022 you should know. Credit:@officailoxlade @portablebaeby @mama_nonetwork

Source: Instagram

In this article, we have taken it as a point of duty to come up with popular trends you should know and their meaning.

See them below:

1. Trenches

The word Trenches is currently one of the most popular slang on social media.

For those who may not know, Trenches is referred to as an area with a high rate of low-income earners where a lot of criminal activity and violence take place.

While trenches has been used in rap line by popular American rappers like Kanye West, Lil Durk, Future, among others, it, however, trends more in Nigeria.

How it is used in a sentence: You can’t use betting to get out of the trenches

2. Trabaye

This is one of the most popular slangs out there. It originated from the hit song Zazu Zeh by popular singer Portable, released towards the end of 2021. To date, the song, as well as the slang continues to trend.

Trabaye goes alongside the phrase Gbemi De Be which also formed a part of the lyrics that makes up Portable’s Zazoo Zeh.

To ‘Trabaye’ means to ‘Get High’ through hard drugs; the same meaning applies to Gbemi De Be which when translated in the English language, means Take Me There.

3. Enipe

Enipe is a question in the Yoruba language, which means ‘You Said What?’ While it was made popular by social media made comedian Pastor Remote who is fond of sticking his head out through a car window in many of his skits, the origin can, however, be traced to popular Yoruba actress Kudirat Soremi also known as ‘Madam No Network.’

Enipe is used on social media alongside the meme of Madam No Network or Pastor Remote.

4. Oxlade

Oxlade is the name of one of the most popular Nigerian singers but the name now has an additional meaning on social media which is related to indecent acts.

This comes after an indecent tape involving the singer went viral on social media in February, since then many have been using indecent acts interchangeably with Oxlade.

5. O Tun Ti Zeh or O Ti Zeh

This is another slang from Portable’s Zazu Zeh hit single, which is popular on social media and on the street. O Tun Ti Zeh is used when one expresses excitement after receiving an unexpected gift.

For example, when you receive an unexpected credit alert, you can simply make it known to those around you by simply saying O Tun Ti Zeh.

