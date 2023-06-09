A hairdresser travelled to Atlanta, United States, and she was so thrilled to welcome her first customer in the city

A trending clip shared on TikTok captured the hairstylist dancing with her customer with smiles on their faces

At one point, she took off her shirt and laid it on the ground for the customer to step on while showcasing her dance moves

Social media has been abuzz after a video of a hairstylist welcoming her first client in Atlanta was shared.

The woman, via her TikTok page @beautybyalicedimplz, opened up about her move to Atlanta in the United States.

Source: TikTok

Shortly after moving to the city, she was elated to see her first customer arrive to seek her services.

A video showed her dancing joyfully, and her client, who couldn't resist the joyous moment, joined her in dancing.

The hairstylist felt the excitement wasn't enough, and she decided to honour her customer more spectacularly.

She took off her shirt and laid it on the ground for her client to walk on, a gesture which her client quickly obliged to.

"Welcoming my first client in Atlanta", the video was captioned.

Netizens hail hairdresser over amazing way of welcoming first client

@40pluswhere said:

"Wait, the whole time you're in the A? How do I book an appt to get my hair braided?"

@sammshumba stated:

"I love this woman guys. Like the love I have for her is just too much."

@brandyk1975 reacted:

"Where is this store? Congratulations. So does this mean you are retiring those hands?"

@bellaray118 asked:

"See Nigerian come and learn if I enter your shop the first time comot cloth put for ground make I pass."

@preciousjorie1006 wrote:

"Waw l really appreciate her. She always expresses her love to others with a happy heart. love you."

@user8325761023354 added:

"If you need professional hair braiding any kind of hair making I can do it. Charting from Nigeria."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng