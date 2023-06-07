A woman from Nigeria who helped her mum in the restaurant has thanked her mum for bringing them up with the little she had

She said that even though the restaurant was small, her mum looked after the family from it and her mum also paid for her education until she finished

She mentioned that she often came to the shop to help her mum too, and that many people thought she ran the cafe

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A woman who was born in Nigeria and grew up helping her mum in the restaurant has shared her appreciation for her mum’s hard work and sacrifice.

She said that her mum had very little money, but she managed to run a small restaurant that provided for their family’s needs.

Lady narrated how mother's profit from restaurant helps pay school fees. Photo credit: @enelove1 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady praises mother's restaurant

She also said that her mum was very supportive of her education and paid for her school fees until she graduated from university.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She added that she often came back to the shop to lend a hand to her mum, and that many customers thought she was the owner of the cafe.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled reactions appreciating the lady for helping her mum below:

@George647474 reacted:

"Omo u nvr change ooh ..... Jah bless u ooh."

@ifychi55 said:

"God bless you my sister T love ur way u r the best ur bless highly fever enjoy your life."

@Ndubuisi ogbu wrote:

"So if u get boyfriend noW na him go d carter for u it mst not b boyfriend always do am ur self ee gud as ud help."

Daughter gets her mother brand new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother was sleeping at home when her daughter entered the house. She asked her mother why she was sleeping and she responded that she was resting because it was a public holiday.

The daughter took her mother outside to show her the brand new car that she had bought for her.

On seeing the car, the emotional mother broke down in tears and began to pray for her daughter. The daughter was also thrilled that she was able to do something that would put her mother in that state of joy. Not long, she also began to shed tears of fulfillment.

Source: Legit.ng