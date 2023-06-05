A TikTok video showing a market trader and her daughter dancing near their stall has captured the hearts of many

The daughter kicked off the fun by busting some moves, then the mother joined in and matched her step for step

The clip showcases the joy and bond between the mother-daughter duo who have become viral sensations on TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video featuring a market trader and her daughter engaging in a friendly dance-off near their shop has delighted many viewers online.

The daughter initiated the fun by showing off some impressive moves, then the mother surprised her by joining in and matching her rhythm and style.

Mother and daughter dance together. Photo credit: @joematigbson Source: TikTok

Mother and daughter bond

The clip shared by @joematigbson showcases the joy and bond between the mother-daughter duo who have become viral sensations on TikTok with their spontaneous and energetic performances.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Luxuryhair reacted:

"Tell her to do video for me. l love her."

@AkosuaI said:

"This was supposed to be my mother but my dad chose love."

@eemah wrote:

"Not me patiently waiting for mum my to turn."

@user7448488484 commented:

"Me waiting patiently for mummy to turn back. Imagination wan finish me."

@SweetBeulah also commented:

"This nyash is natural."

@Theberry:

"Ekebe superl!"

@JOVIAL363:

"I love her smile may she eat d fruit of her labor."

@user9471241093827:

"I love you Mom."

@user869698595:

"Is your mum single asking for my dad."

@ChichiD1st:

"Her smile . Bless u both."

@Queenshawty:

"Mommy won. Thank God say you no allow mum to turn."

Source: Legit.ng