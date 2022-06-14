A Nigerian mother and her daughter have become internet sensations after their dance video went viral

Apparently, they intended to imitate TikTok sensation Kelly by doing her dance steps using the same song

While the woman's daughter was first dancing alone, her beautiful mum would join at the tail end of the clip

A Nigerian mum and her daughter's showcase has earned them a comparison with TikTok sensation Bhadie Kelly.

The social media savvy mum had shared the dance video on TikTok with the caption:

"When you have @bhadie.kelly as a tutor and daughter."

They danced like TikToker Kelly. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bearonky

The short clip starts with the daughter dancing in front like Kelly and using the same music.

Her mum watched from behind with excitement on her face and made to cross from one end of the scene to the other.

As the young lady wrapped up her dancing, her mother joined in by also shaking her waist at the end of the clip.

Social media users gushed over how free the woman is with her daughter, unlike typical African mums. Some compared the lady's mum with theirs.

victory_KHAMARI_24 said:

"I’m speechless omo no mother like urs."

queen_varah said:

"My mum for don give me slap for back teh teh."

ngamiyi pika said:

"Na kelly we go stay till the end of this year. na kelly ooh."

Simon praise said:

"Omo if I no marry your daughter e go pain me ooo. But you are guys are gorgeous."

bwoyeazy said:

"Ahhh, kelly pro max wit no filter nd background, AMAZING."

Nigerian mum and daughter dance together

