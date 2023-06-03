Ganiyat Yaya sought divorce from her husband Tajudeen Yaya who left her and their four daughters

She accused him of neglecting their welfare, discriminating against their children, and being unkind to her

He denied the allegations and said he was willing to continue with the marriage

A woman has filed for divorce from her husband who left her and their four children six months ago.

Ganiyat Yaya told Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State that she was no longer interested in her marriage to Tajudeen Yaya, whom she accused of being irresponsible and difficult.

Abandons responsibility

According to Ganiyat, her husband neglected their welfare and refused to provide for their feeding, education, and medical care.

She also claimed that he discriminated against their children because they are all female.

Ganiyat said that her husband was unkind to her and often cursed her and locked her out of the house.

She added that he demarcated their apartment and barred her and their children from using some parts of their house.

Seeking custody

She pleaded with the court to end their marriage and grant her custody of their four children.

She also asked the court to make him responsible for their upkeep, education, and medical care.

Tajudeen denied all the allegations brought against him by his wife. He said that he did not abandon his family and that he loved his children regardless of their gender.

He also said that he did not lock his wife out of the house or demarcate their apartment.

He accused his wife of being lazy and disrespectful.He said that he was willing to continue with the marriage if his wife would change her attitude and cooperate with him.

The court adjourned the case to a later date for further hearing and advised the couple to try to resolve their differences amicably.

