A TikTok video has captured the moment a man sent a love letter to a woman using a robot car

The woman was surprised to see the robot car near her foot and hesitated at first but when the robot car persisted, she picked up the letter and read the message inside

She smiled and wrote her phone number on the letter, then asked the robot car to take it back to the man

A romantic gesture caught on camera has gone viral on TikTok, showing how a man used a robot car to deliver a love letter to a woman.

The video, posted by user @rebelanon, has amassed 300,000 likes and hundreds of comments from impressed viewers.

Lady falls in love immediately after reading love letter. Photo credit: @rebelanon Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Robot delivers

He attached the letter on the robot car and set it on the ground to the lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He controlled the robot car with his phone and made it continue to alert the woman until she noticed it.

In the clip, the woman looked surprised and confused as she saw the robot near her foot.

She hesitated at first, but when the robot car persisted, she picked up the envelope and opened it.

She reads the message inside, which says: “

If beauty was an album, yours will be timeless.”

She smiled and rolled her eyes as she realized it was a love letter.

She then wrote her phone number on the same paper and asked the robot car to take it back to the man.

The man is overjoyed as he receives the paper with the woman’s number. The video has received hundreds of reactions from TikTok users, with some praising the man for his creativity and courage.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man delighted to receive food from robot at restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a robot delivering food to a man at a restaurant has sparked a lot of conversation about the place of work in the 21st century.

In the video shared by @tundednut, the man was glad to receive his food from a robot who was able to acknowledge the owner of the food without any help.

After delivering the food, the robot went away immediately, and the man that received the food, still amazed, waved at the robot.

Source: Legit.ng