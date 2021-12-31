A farmer, Wu, has been able to show that sometimes passion triumphs conventional education if one is determined enough

A farmer, Wu, who never went to school at all and does not know how to use the internet is building amazing robots in China.

Known as the Iron Man of China, Wu showcased the different things he has built while he was speaking with Nas Daily.

The man was once in debt after his house caught fire. Photo source: Nas Daily

He was poor and a dropout

The man lives in a remote village where most people are farmers, poor, and do not speak English. Wu is not just building robots for fun, some of them can talk, walk and pour water for him.

There are others who can write Chinese, and even carry him around like a vehicle. The man who dropped out of school fell in love with robots 30 years ago.

Since then, Wu has built 100 of them that can do 100 different things. Calling the robots his children, the man said he once accidentally burnt down his house while building one.

His life turned around

He was in serious debt as a result of that and his marriage suffered a big hit. Wu would later win many robotic competitions that made him rich. He now sells robots for a living and teaches other people how to build one.

Below are some of the reactions:

Stephanie Laser Casali said:

"Absolutely speechless, mechanic is a matter that even my grandfather is a genius at without any education, I am thinking that it is a talent that can be developed with the pure manuality and intuition."

Indra Kishore Chakma said:

"I like this man for his inventory works but I don't like & hate too much his wife for leaving him alone when he didn't afford the family and came back after he became famous..."

Jiehonroy Warlarpih said:

"Yes why do we call farmer 'poor'. Weird! Can we live without them?. Of course not. Because farmer exist we survive."

Samuel Campilla said:

"Inspiring story. I hope every farmer have that kind genius mind so that they will make their own machine for their daily tasks."

