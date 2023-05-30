A TikTok video of a little baby with a contagious giggle sitting in a car has become a hit on Instagram

The baby, who looked calm and adorable, started to chuckle in a way that made her mum join in as well

Many social media users who saw the video said it cracked them up too and also advised the mother to adjust the seat for the baby in the safest way

A heartwarming video of a tiny baby with an irresistible laughter sitting on the passenger seat of a car has taken the internet by storm on Instagram.

The baby, who initially looked calm and sweet, burst into a hilarious giggle that was so infectious that her mum couldn’t help but laugh along with her.

Little baby with hilarious way of laughing. Photo credit: @pubity Source: Instagram

LOL moment

Many social media users who watched the delightful video said it brightened their day and made them laugh out loud too.

They also suggested the mother to position the seat for the baby in the most secure way.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@donnaj1021 reacted:

"What a beautiful baby girl and her laugh is infectious. She is so happy and she's going to have an incredible sense of humour. Just love her. More please."

@itsbrooklynjones said:

"What's her name? Stermet? | couldn't understand is cute and hilarious tho."

@neju_jo commented;

"When I tell my friend to "sit back and do nothing" but she already done the damage."

@ddrrreeewww also commented:

"Why do you not have her car seat rear facing...extremely dangerous if you was to get into a car accident."

@xian.z_photography:

"Not even a year old and she already defying authority."

@helenrach:

"Why is her car seat in the middle and facing forward."

Source: Legit.ng