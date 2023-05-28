A Nigerian woman has cried out bitterly on social media after parking her car in front of an eatery in Ibadan

According to the young lady, she parked her car to get something at an eatery only for her car to be burgled

The heartbroken woman lamented bitterly as she revealed that the security personnel denied knowledge of the incident

A Nigerian woman could not control her emotions after her car was burgled in broad daylight.

The heartbroken woman explained that she had just left the car for a few minutes to get something from a nearby place.

Lady cries out as hoodlums burgle her car Photo credit: @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Sadly, upon her return, she found out that her car was burgled and the brain box was taken away by hoodlums.

In a sad video shared on Instagram by @temilolasobola, she lamented:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Just to buy something. Just to buy something and come back out and the car's brain box is gone. Just within how many minutes. Just to buy something and come back out.

"How will they do all of these and the security will say they don't know anything. This is where I parked my car. Foodco Bodija."

Social media reactions

Tedanielcollections said:

"Don't worry they will fix it.'

Helenp355 reacted:

"Madam, hold those security very well. Similar thing happened to one of my brother in law. He parked his car at foodco ringroad, his car was opened and took all his phone and laptop. Till today, nothing was done."

Tedanielcollections commented:

"This ur car na hot cake for those thieves. I wonder y they are always after this Camry brainbox. They don remove my neighbor own like 4times now."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady exposes driver after entering 419 car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Stella became second time lucky as she survived entering a car full of fraudsters (scammers).

After entering the car, Stella realised that all its occupants were scammers and stylishly recorded their conversation with her camera while being vigilant. Taking to TikTok, she shared the video, noting that fraudsters use the same format, and it was the second time it was happening to her.

Stella said they pretended not to know each other and discussed money as they baited their unsuspecting passenger to fall for it. In the clip, Stella smartly avoided being a part of the conversation and turned down their offer to join in. "These people pretend like they don’t knw each other and they will tell u there is money in the boot when u fall for that it’s gone,'' she replied to a netizen.

Source: Legit.ng