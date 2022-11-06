A video showing a group of kids singing fuji music confidently on a stage like a professional live band trended online

During their show, a boy with a small frame served as their eclectic backup singer, while another stood as the group's money manager

Many Nigerians who listened to their performance said that the kids will get into limelight in no time with their skill

A trending video of some kids performing fuji music as if there were pros has stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

Standing like a proper artiste, a boy in ankara held a microphone as he led the band. As he was singing, a boy with smaller physique gave creative adlibs.

Talented musicians

During the performance, no adult was in sight on the stage. Momentarily, Kids came in front of the camera to dance.

A taller boy with a hand bag for keeping their money stood still. Many people funnily described him as the band's manager.

Bolaji said

"That back up singer sef no small."

T.Y JIGZ said:

"The hypeman dey another level o.... The combination of Paso, Osupa ń Remi Aluko inside a small body."

Bash said:

"Na person wey dey pack money wear yellow, they will go far Insha Allah."

VINTAGE said:

"This isn’t a wasted talent it’s a developing talent that’s is yet to completely blossom."

TM said:

"His confidence make me realize he very good in what he does he have the talent no cap."

BIBI said:

"I don book am for my birthday."

God’s Favorite said:

"Abeg make una Dey calll this kids for party and encourage them."

