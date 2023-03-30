A video showing a little baby who was smiling and looking at the camera has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral TikTok video, the little child was glowing as her mother held her down but even at that, she smiled at the camera

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 likes with more than 3000 comments on TikTok

A video shared by @bebeathena3, has shown a little cute baby smiling at the camera and her beauty had got many women admiring her.

Many young women who saw the video also wished they could have a child as cute as the baby.

Cute looking child smiles.

Source: UGC

Many people wonder

What also caught the attention of the people who saw it was the way the child directly stared at the camera, unblinking.

Many social media users, particularly the women who watched the video also wondered how a single child could come into the world with these cuteness and wished they had one too.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ladyq237 reacted:

"How una dey do to get these kind Cute babies?"

@EfyaPretty637 said:

"Woo000o0ow, so cute."

@Aquariusking commented:

"Where do these type of babies come from, I want one too. "

@KakyalaDr also said:

"Let every woman who is looking for child receive Twins."

@vWUMILIA also commented:

"WOW Cute."

@nnena

"She is a cute baby."

@jecintakamau2401 also wrote:

"Wow cute little baby hope God will give me one one day."

@JudyKitcher also said:

"I love the eyes."

@kompany590

"Don't be decisive this kids are very expensive those days."

@cyndy gold

"SO00 cute …awwwWW"

Source: Legit.ng