People were amazed by a video of a skilled photographer who snapped pictures of an unsuspecting woman

The video revealed how the photographer took the stunning shot of the woman who was sitting outdoors

She later saw the two photos he took and was delighted by how well they turned out

A captivating video of a gifted photographer who took a candid shot of a woman has gone viral on social media.

The clip displayed the precise moment the photographer seized the opportunity to capture the gorgeous woman sitting leisurely in a sunny public spot.

The beautiful lady was photographed unawares. Photo credit: @printphotographer1 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Joyous moment

He later showed her the two photographs he had snapped, and she was overjoyed by how beautiful they looked.

Many social media users who watched the video indicated that they loved the pictures and wished they could be taken such shots too.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video had gathered 10,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Billie reacted:

"Omg she's so beautiful."

@sashatchi said:

"She's truly gorgeous."

@jeremiahmuwanguzi wrote:

"So you all skipped the siting posture."

@DerschwarzeSchwabe commented:

"Waww nice! could you please tell me what kind of camera you use. I just need it for my family please!"

@iamsadd also commented:

"She's beautiful."

@Chan_pss:

"She is very Beautiful

@Shoby:

"She's so beautiful."

@Shym:

"Omg, she's so pretty."

Source: Legit.ng