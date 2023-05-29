A pretty Nigerian lady has said that it is surprising that only young men have been approaching her for love

The lady revealed that these young men go as far as asking for her hand in marriage without considering the age difference

Many men who reacted to her video said that love does not know any age and that she had better be serious with her potential lovers

A lovely Nigerian lady has made a video to tell people that only boys who are 20 and 21 years old approach her for a relationship.

She wondered if they were not scared as she described herself as their mummy. The lady also found it funny that some of them promised her marriage.

The lady said only young boys are asking her out. Photo source: @kiki_of_lagos27

Source: TikTok

Chubby lady talks about boys

In the video the lady (@kiki_of_lagos27) shared on TikTok, she catwalked to where her camera was hoisted some metres off.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people told her not to mind the age of those coming to her as love transcends all, irrespective of age.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Thebox said:

"Men wey you want dun marry finish, na us remain, if you like no calm down."

@Straight outta Benin said:

"Woman no dey senior man for Benin, I get interest self."

@XI_No said:

"Buh u look 22."

@SAMUEL EMMANUEL sad:

"God was probably showing of wen he created you, pls can you make a video for me at least I'm not 21 or 22."

@:luggage said:

"Bad boy mulla. Dey play no go marry before you turn sugar mummy."

@Survivingson said:

"Okay our able sugar mummy we have heard you, Ned Nwoko is coming to marry you at least that one don enter 70 years."

@Adebimpe mhi22 said:

"Fine geh like yu calling yurself mama....calm down o...I dey find wife."

@MACDREAMY said:

"Nah ,you dey count age,,abii dem dey write age for face."

@Single Boy said:

"Dey play, You go be mummy for your house no be here."

Lady gets attracted to stranger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady who saw a very handsome man in a club dancing could not resist his handsomeness.

She secretly filmed him instead of going to him. Sharing the video of the young man on TikTok, the lady asked people to help her locate him, saying he was her future husband.

Amazing transformation of curvy lady

In similar news, a very curvy Nigerian lady shared a video of how she looked in her throwback photo compared to her present physique.

In the video that has gone viral, the lady's throwback photo came on screen. She looked innocent. The lady confirmed that she was 18 years old in the throwback snap.

Source: Legit.ng