A woman has caused a frenzy on social media after revealing how some market women prepare bitter leaves for sale

A video showed the market women stepping on the baskets of bitter leaves with all their strength to remove its bitterness

Massive reactions trailed the video as many netizens kicked against their method of preparing the leaves

A woman residing in Enugu state has gotten tongues wagging after sharing a video of market women preparing the bitter leaf for sale.

In the video, the woman explained the process they usually take to wash the bitter leaf before taking them to the market.

Market women washing bitter leaf with their feet Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The video shared by @instablog9ja showed her and some market women washing bitter leaves with their legs at a riverside.

According to her, that is the major method they use in washing the bitter leaf before selling it in her state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She displayed a fresh bitter leaf yet to be washed and revealed that salt will be added to it before washing.

Some netizens however kicked against the method as they insisted that it was no longer healthy if the leaves are being stepped on.

Social media reactions

@luvtiwalykcrazy said:

“You should not have revealed this sick revelation Biko. What if the person has athlete’s foot or one infection or something? Not nice at all.”

@mheenarh__ reacted:

“Na so them use feet match palm kernel to make palm oil too.”

@nenyenwa____ commented:

“We use our hands to squeeze it, if you buy bitter leaf please boil it for some minutes before using it to avoid stories like this.”

@azyne_ said:

“There is nothing wrong here, palm kernels are being processed same way.”

@tmtpilot said:

“This is the best.”

@officialdorine22 reacted:

“Same process for bread fruit.”

Watch the video below:

Businesswoman says she wants to end business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that this is indeed a trying time for many people due to Nigeria's current economic situation and political uncertainty. Entrepreneurs who operate online businesses are not exempted from this situation.

An Instagram vendor who sells footwears shared a video via her business page, entreating all and sundry to purchase her goods. She said, amidst tears, that she was fed up with the whole situation and was willing to sell her goods at any price because she wanted to close the business, and she didn't want to give it all out or have them destroyed.

In her words: "Please in the name of God, if you need anything from my page I beg you please just buy I am begging you. Even if you don't need it, if it is something you can give out, buy. You can pay any amount you want to pay. I just want to put an end to the business; I am not doing again and I have so much stock I cannot go and give everything out and I am choked, I don't want to go and destroy them."

Source: Legit.ng