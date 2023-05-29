DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to announce her father, Femi Otedola's latest acquisition

The singer, who is currently in their Monaco home, revealed that her billionaire father hasn't had time to see his latest toy, a Rolls Royce

The singer contemplated going out with the new car before settling for her father's Aston Martin Superleggera

DJ Cuppy makes it her duty to let netizens know that her family is as rich as portrayed in the media.

The singer, who is currently in Monaco, in their family home, proudly showed off the latest addition to her father's garage.

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's new car Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Femi Otedola has splurged millions on a new Rolls Royce, and according to Cuppy he decided to travel to Monaco to check it out on his behalf.

In another slide, the singer shared a photo of her contemplating taking the new car for a spin or another one in the garage.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ultimately, the billionaire kid settled for her father's Aston Martin Superleggera.

See post below:

Netizens react to Cuppy's post

callme_frodd:

"Pressure "

funny_kante:

"I de go ask my papa question."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"All these will not matter in heaven said “a jealous me” …. Ye, my chest "

adelakuntufayl:

"Dear poverty, please stay far far far away from me, my friends, family and fellow Nigerians."

seun_dreams:

"And me go dey use “All is Vanity” console myself it’s time for Life is Good (LG)"

like____felicity:

"Must be nice, if Nigeria like it should burn it doesn’t concern these ones, private jet is on ground to japa with."

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Papa Nkechi keep resting"

macdenemmanuel:

"When you are so proud of your Dad.... I know this feeling girl."

psalmy_o:

"Happiness is free when you have money. Pipo when them born into wealth no know watin God do for them."

folu____:

"I don’t like this color he should have choose red."

toni_30th':

"Thank God for internet sha, there are levels to this lifestyle."

chy_dnma_:

"Shebi this Is the human being they were dragging because of hair , Kia!!! Broke girls always doing the most, of all person's to drag na otedola pikin, someone that her dad can comfortably buy a truck load of luxury hairs."

Influencer Caramel and friends under fire over statement about DJ Cuppy

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy has been dragged several times on social media over her sense of style and dressing.

A viral video of influencer Caramel and her friends discussing the billionaire daughter on their podcast stirred reactions.

According to one of the ladies, Lydia, the singer is hated because of her synthetic and tacky hair, even though she has enough money as a billionaire daughter to look better.

Source: Legit.ng