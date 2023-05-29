Skit maker Oga Sabinus is one of the popular Nigerian celebrities who are loved on and off social media

A recent video the skit maker shared showed the massive show of love he received from children in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

The children, who were super excited to meet the funny man, couldn't contain their joy, as a clip showed some of them taking pictures of him

Popular skit maker Oga Sabinus, also known as Mr Funny, has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he and his colleague attended an event meant for kids.

Sabinus shared the moment he arrived at the event, which took place in Port Harcourt, as children chanted his name in excitement.

Excited kids take pictures of Sabinus. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

In some of the clips shared on Instagram, the excited kids, adults included, were seen taking selfies with the skit maker.

Sabinus, in the caption of the video, wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“It was fun with my Port Harcourt children at the Nta port harcourt children fiesta !!! Love them so much ”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sabinus' video with kids

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the skit maker's video, see them below:

allezamani:

"Sabi boy."

officialmr_surprise:

"Great men are known by all age..."

mariah_hadassah_obuah:

"Awww i remember being here as a child growing up in the city of pitakawa. Well done ."

youngkizzys:

"I tap from Grace na this kind Grace I need nothing much."

classy_catherine:

Cheiii I miss ooo ….child like me I for show ooo …. Wene badu come do childrens day for me before u go back oooo."

kingbukas_1:

"Much love ❤️."

gozzy_berry:

"See how he came down with investor vibes .."

rainfredrick:

"Children dey watch Sabinus too?"

adeoba299:

"Love is magical❤️❤️❤️❤️ see uncle neck opoor sir."

Sabinus explains to 2Baba why he loves trouble

Oga Sabinus linked up with veteran singer Innocent Idibia 2Baba, and it was a funny moment to watch.

2Baba was delighted to meet Sabinus, whose comedy skits generally involve him getting into trouble.

The singer jokingly quizzed Sabinus for the reason behind his action in many of his skits.

In a response, Sabinus explained he had to look for trouble online to make money.

Source: Legit.ng