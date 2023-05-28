A hilarious TikTok video has gone viral, featuring two ice cream-loving sisters who got pranked by a cheeky lady

The video shows the sisters happily buying some ice cream on the street, only to have it snatched away by a young woman who dashed off with their treats

The younger sister was not having it and ran after the lady, holding on to her clothes like a fierce warrior until the prankster then confessed it was all a joke

A TikTok clip showing two little girls getting their ice cream taken away by a stranger has made many people laugh.

The video captured the moment when the girls bought some ice cream on the street and were about to enjoy it.

Lady snatches ice cream from school students.

Source: TikTok

Sister ran after the lady

Suddenly, a young woman grabbed their ice cream and ran away, leaving the girls shocked and angry.

The eldest among the sisters chased after her and grabbed her clothes until she revealed it was just a joke.

Many people who saw the video found it funny and said they would try it someday too.

Others noticed the girl's courageous move in fighting the lady to get the ice cream back.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@HawawUAbdulrazak reacted:

"Buh she was soo cOurageous t attack U despite her age."

@EmpressPhartty said:

"Maybe it was their last money they saved from school."

@Natethan wrote:

"You go meet IDAN children."

@abena_alice commented:

"I jux luv how she was bold to fight for her sis."

@kemisolaracheal also commented:

"Omo if this sister no quickly let her know say nah prank walahi she go collect everything."

@HanQ1088C also said:

"The serious face they were using to watch the ice-cream seller tells me."

