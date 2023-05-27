A Nigerian man was jailed for six months for having 35 coins worth 17.5 naira in his car

He was charged with tampering with Nigerian currency by using them to make jewelry for sale

He was asked to forfeit the coins to the government and was found guilty of violating the Central Bank of Nigeria Act

A Nigerian man has been sentenced to six months in prison for being in possession of 35 pieces of Nigerian coins.

The coins, which have a face value of 17.5 naira, were found in his car by the police during a routine check, Daily Nigerian reports.

Man arrested for defacing naira.

Source: UGC

The following are the charges against him:

“That you, Ibrahim Musa Dabai sometime in March, 2023 at Kano, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, voluntarily engaged in tampering with Nigerian currency to wit: coins issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria when you used same to produce jewelry for commercial purpose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007”.

The man claimed he was a collector and did not know that it was illegal to hoard coins.

However, the judge ruled that he violated the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, which prohibits anyone from melting, breaking, defacing, or exporting Nigerian currency.

The judge also ordered him to forfeit the coins to the government.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

lbrahim Kware reacted:

"But those spraying millions at Occasions in the name of marriage celebrations are walking freely. Nigeria my country."

Salihu J. Kaura said:

"Nigeria laws Are made for the marginalization of the poor and defender of the Rich."

Mubarak Yusuf Abdullahi wrote:

"Is it because he is average Nigerian that the law will be use against him ? HoW many people wedding day and no one is arrested?"

Abba Mansur commented:

"Nigeria is not made for the poor. So it is okay to let the rich spray money at weddings then proceed to arrest an old man that is barely surviving. Allah ya İsa."

Musa Rabiu Haruna also commented:

"This man turn it to useful thing while our leaders destroy it."

Fasal Paul Lohbut also said:

"Is the coins useful in Nigeria market."

