A young man who felt he was cheated by his ex-girlfriend arrested the lady's husband so that he can get back everything he had spent on her

The man said he spent heavily to sponsor the lady through the university before she broke up with him

Many people who reacted to the drama between the two former lovers said the lady must pay the man his money

A dramatic video shared by @prince_dstn has captured the moment a young man narrated how a lady he trained in school dumped him after she gradauted.

The man said that he paid for her JAMB and lesson fees before she got admission and paid all her tuitions while she was an undergraduate.

People said that the lady must pay the ex-boyfriend his money. Photo source: @prince_dstn

Ex-lover arrested lady's husband

When the lady graduated, she broke up with him. As a way to recoup his investment made on her, the man arrested the lady's husband.

The lady said that the young man was never caring and was only giving her money when they were in a relationship. When she was asked why she never turned down the money, she said:

"I needed the money for my education."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

pretty_jemmi1 said:

"Madam pay the guy him money."

Yoo Big lion said:

"Collect your money No peace for the wicked."

blessed said:

"Before him husband will be released he must pay all that money. This is my take and it is true and it is final."

Unique Abigail401 said:

"Yes, let her pay every dime the guy spent on her."

Anny Baby said:

"That why helper no dey this country again,madam you must pay back ,nah una spoil this country like this."

Ropalia@Ro said:

"My advice to women, many things brings love, if a man can spend on you make you happy, then make the man happy too in away you can. don't."

Source: Legit.ng