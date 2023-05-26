A Nigerian prophet, Abel Boma, has advised fellow citizens on popular app, TikTok, regarding May 29th

In his video, he revealed that he got the information from God as he advised netizens to listen to him

The prophet warned Nigerians to stock up their houses with foodstuffs as the date draws closer

A Nigerian man popularly known as Prophet Abel Boma has revealed the revelation he received about May 29th.

Prophet Abel claimed that God told him there will be a heavy lack of power supply all over Nigeria and it would make it hard for people to buy their daily necessities.

Prophet spills revelation on May 29th Photo credit: @prophetabelboma/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, when the blackout begins, things will become more expensive and even scarce to get.

Prophet Abel also claimed that there will also be an increase in the price of fuel and the dollar rate will become higher.

Furthermore, he alleged that God told him the banking problem will start shaking in the next few days.

He advised Nigerians to stock up their houses with foodstuffs and other things they might need against May 29th.

"I’m saying this, buy stuff and keep at home. There will be a black out and increase in a lot of things," he said.

Watch the video below:

