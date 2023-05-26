A physically challenged man who just graduated from the Benue State University, BSU has narrated his experience

In an interview with Legit.ng, Terungwa David Tuwha said the greatest challenge he had was accessing lecture halls

Terungwa, who studied Early Childhood Education, said he lost the use of his legs due to Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy

Terungwa David Tuwha, a physically challenged man, has graduated from Benue State University, BSU.

Terungwa, who is confined to a wheelchair, studied Early Childhood Education, and he has shared his experience with Legit.ng.

Terungwa David studied Early Childhood Education at Benue State University. Photo credit: Terungwa David Tuwha.

Source: Original

He said he became disabled on both legs due to a disease he called Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

He refused to give up on his educational pursuit

The newest graduate said he progressively lost sensation in both legs, resulting in the use of a wheelchair for mobility.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He told Legit.ng:

"The condition that lead me to be in a wheelchair is a nervous system disorder called Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). It is a neurological disorder that involves progressive weakness and reduced senses in the arms and legs."

Terungwa overcame many problems in school

In school, Terungwa faced many challenges because of his condition. The greatest of them all is difficulty in accessing lecture halls.

He said:

"The challenges I experienced during my education mostly was going upstairs for lectures or during tests. There are rough roads which always spoiled the wheelchair chair tyre."

But Terungwa has weathered all the storms and has now signed out of the school.

He sent some photos to Legit.ng showing the day he finished his final exam paper and how he celebrated.

He wore a white shirt, and many of his friends and well-wishers congratulated him by writing on the shirt.

Terungwa, who is from Konshisha local government of Benue state, told Legit.ng that he is currently working as a graphic designer. He is 28.

Disabled lady becomes a graduate

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated that she is the only graduate in her family.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady danced and called herself a record breaker.

The lady is disabled as she has no legs due to what appears to be amputation.

Source: Legit.ng