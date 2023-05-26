A Nigerian man disclosed his incredible academic prowess on Twitter and it went viral

In the Twitter post, he said he scored 321 in JAMB, had 7 distinctions in WAEC

He also revealed that he had a cumulative grade point of 4.96 out of 5.00 in his first year in school

A Nigerian man has amazed many people on social media with his outstanding academic achievements.

He shared his impressive scores on Twitter and received thousands of likes and comments.

The man, who identified himself simply as Victor on Twitter, posted a screenshot of his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result, which showed that he scored 321 out of 400 in the examination.

He also attached clear evidence to back up the fact that he had seven distinctions in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

But that was not all. He also disclosed that he had a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.96 out of 5.00 in his first year at the university.

His tweet read: “Scored 321 in JAMB. Smashed my WAEC with 7A1’s and 2B2’s during the pandemic. Got a 4.96 twice(got robbed of my 5.0 lol) and then smashed the 5.0 in my hardest semester. All this while running two companies, doing music and handling women issues. All thanks to JAH."

Many Twitter users were impressed by his academic prowess and congratulated him on his achievements.

The man’s tweet has gone viral on Twitter, with over 600,000 views, 5000 likes and 800 retweets as of the time of publishing this report.

Find his tweet below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Quadex1197 reacted:

"Chai…I dey see thermodynamics A Engineering mathematics A Strength of material A Fluid mechanics A Oga u Sabi book walahi How person go get A for all this werey COurse Uno enjoy your university days at all Nah book u use everything read."

@KEbyson said:

"Why u go even sabi book like this self speople go just dey selfish & greedy for nothing."

@Tundeweys commented:

"At this point…I no sabi anything."

@UnknownT also commented:

"People know book o"

Female student scores 339 in JAMB, gets 96 in Chemistry, hopes to study Medicine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Akporido Favour Julius, a student at Government Secondary School in Kaduna State who hailed from Delta State, Nigeria, has achieved an impressive score of 339 out of 400 in the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

She scored 83 in Biology, 96 in Chemistry, 95 in Physics and 65 in English.

Akporido Favour Julius is one of the thousands of candidates who sat for the JAMB exam this year.

Source: Legit.ng