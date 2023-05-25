Veteran actor Dele Odule got his fans and colleagues commending and hailing him on Instagram recently

The Yoruba movie star shared a photo of himself thirty-five years ago before he got his big break

Odule, in his caption, added that it had been a roller coaster journey with sweet memories for him since 1993

Popular Nollywood veteran Dele Odule has paid his dues in the industry, with his career dating far back as 35 years ago.

The actor, who celebrated 61 in 2022, took fans and colleagues down memory lane with a throwback photo before he got his big break as a movie star.

Dele Odule reminisces as he shares a throwback photo. Photo credit: @deleodule

The photo was taken in 1988 with a young Odule, a theatre man to the core, smiling heartily.

In his caption, the actor revealed that his big break came five years after the photo in a Tunde Kelani movie.

For the actor, whose career began before 1988, his journey has been a roller coaster of sweet memories.

Dele Odule wrote:

"The year is 1988. 35 years in retrospect. A young man Dele Odule, striving to find his feet and on the way to become an accomplished man. The journey had begun way before then. Always been a theatre man to the core. The big break will come 5 years after in 1993 with TI OLUWA N’ILE. God bless the legends Alh. Kareem Adepoju @baba_wande___ and Tunde Kelani @tkelani. It’s been a roller coaster journey with sweet memories since then. Glory to God for all of his kindness. Never despise your period of little beginnings and always remember that your dreams are valid. Hope lies in dreams and in the courage of those who try to make dreams into reality."

See the Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Dele Odule's post

adebayo.salami:

"Legendary."

authenticmuy:

"I have always been a fan of “JATO” from way back. Continue to thrive boss. Respect Always "

gemstone_autos:

"Fame and money apart that years of experience is what we called DELE ODULE today. You just have to build and follow the process, Congrats sir many more years I pray for you to be alive in good health and happiness to witness more. On behalf of me the C.e.o and the entire staff @gemstone_autos we celebrate you sir "

iteledicon01:

"Respect sirlegendary."

babatee.1:

"A Prolific Legendary of Our time I salute sir❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

_kehindebankole:

"Legend and performer or excellence!! Sir. ❤️❤️❤️"

official_akinwumi:

"I still dey inside womb then lol."

iam_shankorasheed:

"Daddy Alhamdulilahi for life sir❤️❤️❤️"

