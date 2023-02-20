A shy female corps member has gone viral on social media over a video in which she was dancing in camp

The lady said she was shy but decided to come out of her shell to render an eye-catching dance performance

She showcased a lovely leg dance to singer Omay Lay's hit song Soso that people could not help but stare

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A petite female corps member caused quite a stir in camp as she suddenly broke into a dance before her colleagues.

The lady whose video has gone viral on TikTok said she was shy and almost missed a step while at it.

The female corps member did legwork. Photo Credit: (@_peacejoel_)

Source: TikTok

In the video she shared, the lady got to the foot of a flight of stairs and displayed fine legwork as she danced to singer Omah Lay's hit song Soso.

She danced in a rhythmic manner and used her hands to support her leg moves. Some male corps members left whatever they were doing to watch the lady's dance showcase.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users commented on her performance with many rating her high.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Akwajisharon Goodness said:

"Others just minding their business."

user3618178524816 said:

"85%but y is d guy starring at u naa."

lindanwamaka said:

"How i wish i can dance like this."

user9753977587041adetutu said:

"Sister know vex o. na 8 percent my phone remain u try nice one."

Paul Edu said:

"I need someone to teach me how to dance."

@FIRSTTOUCH said:

"65 but i de charge am e go full den rate again."

Golden boy said:

"WOw u can dance very well i love that."

Daniel Williams Music said:

"U can very well,,, love it ___where you from."

Plus-size female corps member dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a plus-size female corps member had danced hard during a camp contest.

The chubby lady had taken part in a popular contest, Miss Big, Bold and Beautiful, which always takes place in NYSC orientation camps.

During her turn to perform, the beautiful lady stormed the stage and showcased her moves to the delight of everyone. The bold lady did a split with her legs and everyone at the camp, especially fellow corps members screamed and hailed her.

Source: Legit.ng