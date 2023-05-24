A beautiful Nigerian lady has bragged on the popular app, TikTok as she showed off her well-trained dogs

In the video, the lady revealed how her dogs duly obey instructions even when food is involved

Dog lovers who came across the video asked questions to know how she was able to tame the animals

A TikTok user, @mhizrhema, has shared a video of her dogs waiting patiently for instructions before eating their meal.

Rhema revealed in her video clip that her dogs are well-trained to obey instructions.

The young lady has about five dogs, and they are very patient even when it concerns food placed in their presence.

In a viral video clip, the dogs ignored the plates of food she dished out because she was yet to give them the go-ahead.

While sharing the clip, Rhema reiterated that it is essential to have well-trained dogs that can understand their owner.

“Having dogs that are well trained to understand your language and communication is 100+100”, she said.

Social media reactions

@investortee said:

"Dem get training pass me ajeh, I no fit wait for any go ahead once food is served."

@devmayor stated:

"Your dogs get confirm home training nice one."

@gimtyga reacted:

"That one dog doesn't even hear anything again if he don see food."

@lizzy added:

"Na today I know say na goat I da train."

@NanaBa Sark said:

"Tweeeeaaaa my dogs would’ve finished by now."

@Progress added:

"It can never be my dog. There is nothing like patient in him."

@Don-Mayor0 commented:

"Finally I don see where patient dog dey."

Dog obeys orders of Nigerian boss

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian father has stirred reactions online after a video with his pet dog surfaced on the TikTok app. In the heartwarming video, the father gave out instructions to the dog and it obeyed them to the latter.

The man had at first, ordered the dog to sit down while he brings out its food. He said he was going to reduce the quantity of the food because he didn't want the dog peeeing too much.

The dog sat gently and obeyed all instructions given to it, a gesture which made netizens adore the obedient pet. "I'm going to give you just half okay. Is that okay? You need to sit down. Sit! You know you can't take the food until I tell you to right? Okay come on", the father said.

