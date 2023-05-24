A Nigerian man whose wife gave birth to a baby boy was celebrated with much joy in the market by his fellow traders

The man was bathed with white powder as a way to rejoice with him on the arrival of his newborn son

Women on TikTok thronged his video's comment section with numerous messages of congratulations

A short video has shown the moment a new father was bathed with powder in the market after his wife delivered a baby boy.

His well-wishers were all in a celebratory mood as they kept emptying powder on his body. After some seconds, they gave him some breathing space.

The young man had powder all over him. Photo source: @mirasheddi

Source: TikTok

People celebrate new father

More women came around him in the market to celebrate with him. They took some of the powder from his body and rubbed it on their necks. People found how the market women celebrated funny and laughed hard. The video was shared by @mirasheddi.

All around the man were market stalls of foodstuffs. Many people in the comment section congratulated the father.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ibiang Esther said:

"Congratulations to you both."

user81125673426 said:

"Congratutions."

Ebele Ifemazi said:

"Congratulations oo am waiting for mine."

user3799749405101 said:

"No be him born oi nah dey wife oo person wey norn wetin una go come to am."

user6516085529838 said:

"May the baby never disappoint this Innocent Man in life."

user97447062722864 said:

"Congratulations wishing to receive my own."

user4871470140652 said:

"Congratulation sir the god that did it for you we do it for me amen."

blessingmafiana said:

"Congratulations i tap on this blessing."

user Joy said:

"Congratulation dey will celebrate my husband like this in Jesus name amen."

Matilda millicentmatilda@gmail said:

"Wow, congratulations,u tap from this great blessing."

Ur Favorite said:

"Congratulations I tap from your blessing."

user9685908777324 said:

"Nawaoooooo the powder is too much ooooooooo Why is that Nigerian things always different."

Source: Legit.ng