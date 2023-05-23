A young Nigerian man has generated reactions online after he shared a video of himself receiving his medical degree with high honours

The new medicine graduate decided to make the moment even more extraordinary by performing a trending dance routine after his name was called

Netizen's reactions to his remarkable achievement have been overwhelmingly positive, with some showering the graduate with praise, admiration, and heartfelt congratulations

A video capturing the unforgettable moment of a young Nigerian man, who graduated with high honours in medicine, has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video shared by him @drbemz, the distinguished graduates were called individually as they received their hard-earned degrees.

Young Nigerian bags high honours in medicine from US varsity.

Source: TikTok

The young man, whose name was disclosed in the video as "Dr Chydubem Nwaiwu", was called, and the caption also stated that he graduated with high honours.

From scrubs to smooth moves

The young doctor took to centre stage, not only for his exceptional academic accomplishment but also for his electrifying dance moves. The exhilaration in the air was palpable, as the crowd could be heard as they cheered on.

Netizens were captivated by the academic achievement, the graduate's infectious joy, and the unique dance routine to the contagious beats of Davido's chart-topping hit "Unavailable".

Social media reaction:

@justang247 said:

"Don’t forget the HIGH HONORS!!!! Congratulations."

@respecttheview said:

"With HIGH HONORS, I had to say repeat it those in the back that didn’t hear… CONGRATS. Black excellence at its finest."

@_dannyjoe_ said:

"I attend a graduation; someone hits the unavailable on stage, I start shouting for him, next day, he is on my fyp. Wow"

@ambre_houston said:

"He looked mad he had to announce it, lol #BlackExcellence."

@pathpapi said:

"Ayyee, I remember seeing you at the grad! Ross med school."

@charmagne.la said:

"High honours, and always on the beat! Congratulations!"

@dfans23 said:

"I’m proud of him but don’t even know him."

Watch the video:

Medical graduate in white shirt paints town red, dances in public to celebrate

In a related story, Legit. ng reported that a medical graduate danced in public to celebrate.

An excited university graduate who studied medicine took to the dance floor to celebrate after writing his last paper.

He dropped it on the ground and went to work with his legs, dancing with energy, joy, and excitement.

