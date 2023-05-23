A video of a Nigerian girl who surprised her boyfriend with gift on his birthday has gone viral on Instagram

The boyfriend who was not expecting the surprise was so moved by it that he placed his hand in his mouth

At the end of clip, he hugged the girl as a symbol of his appreciation for her thoughtful and kind gesture

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian girl who surprised her boyfriend with a gift on his birthday has caught attention on Instagram.

The video, which was posted on Monday, has received over thousands of likes and comments from users who praised her for her sweet gesture.

Boyfriend speechless on seeing the birthday surprise. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Nigerian girl surprises boyfriend

In the video, the man can be seen walking into a room where his girlfriend was standing close to a bed designed with red flowers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The boyfriend, who was clearly not expecting the surprise, looked at her with disbelief and gratitude as he stared at the lovely room.

The boyfriend continued to be filled with surprised as he examined the room that had transformed into an optic wonder.

He then hugged the girl tightly as a symbol of his appreciation to her, the girl appeared happy that he was able to do that for him.

The video has touched the hearts of many Instagram users who commented that girls are now raising the bar and coming up with expensive gifts.

The girl’s surprise gift to her boyfriend was not only a way of celebrating his birthday, but also a way of expressing her love and appreciation to him.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@kahbar1 reacted:

"Who else saw the legendary way he passed that bottle to his friend."

@25_melanin said:

"Na una sabi."

@mirabel202 wrote:

"I don't think the kissing part is necessary."

@thatgirl_nima commented:

"Lol I don do am bforguess what?."

@badaagnes also wrote:

"When I finally do surprise birthday for my man ehn nah me go dey cry l am too emotional aww God when."

@future_emeshili also said:

"This cost almost nothing, just a heart of love but their excuse always na 'you know I'm a broke girl' or 'what do men really want for their birthdays"

Oyinbo man feels at home as Nigerian girlfriend takes him to her mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that It was a lovely moment for an Irish man named Kieron as his Nigerian girlfriend took him to see her mother.

His bae, identified as Tosin, captured the whole moment on camera, saying she was so nervous but joked that Kieron and her mum had been friends in another life.

Her joke stemmed from how Kieron and her mum's first meeting panned out. In a TikTok clip she shared, the man was seen dancing in their home with her and her mum.

Source: Legit.ng