A heartwarming video of a little boy who met his online friend for the first time has emerged on TikTok.

The video, which was recorded by the boy’s mother, shows the moment when he realized that his friend from gaming apps Fortnite and Roblox was waiting for him outside his car.

Online gaming friends meet for the first first time after three years.

Source: TikTok

Online friends meet physically

The video starts with the boy getting out of his car and looking confused as his mother films him.

He asks her why she is recording him, but before she can answer, he sees his friend coming out of another car and runs towards him.

The two boys hug each other and jump up and down in excitement, while their mothers watch probably with smiles on her face.

The video has received many views and hundreds of thousands of likes on TikTok.

Many users praised the boys for their friendship and expressed how happy they were for them.

@LukeSesl reacted:

"Broooo imagine he was like 56 years old."

@Blg306Bob said:

"Awwwrespect to those parents for setting this meet up lol."

@user4747488484 commented:

"Foam runners and Yeezy slicdes Cam."

@steprunner744784:

"Bro was absolutly flabbergasted."

@Sherll7484848:

"Video games can create meaningful relationships."

@HaydenAwwww:

"He was so excited to meet him in person."

@Llondad87:

"Those bonds be some of the only real ones we have."

@Noodle_soup69420

"See y'all, no black or white, just humans interacting. Love to see!"

Source: Legit.ng