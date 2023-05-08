A video of a little Nigerian boy who has fluent American accent has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, he indicated that his parents were both from Nigeria but he was capable of speaking with amazing American accent

The boy also revealed at the end of the video that he could also speak his traditional language to show that he had not lost touch with them

The story of a young boy from Nigeria who spoke with an American accent has caught the attention of many social media users.

The boy who was born and raised in Nigeria, and has never traveled out of his country portrayed his remarkable American accent.

Smart boy speaks with American accent. Photo credit: @kingkendara Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian with fluent American accent

In the video, he showed that he can switch from his native Nigerian accent to an American one in a matter of seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It is possible that the boy had watched a lot of American movies and TV shows or had been listening to American music and podcasts.

The little boy did not indicate that he had a dream of visiting America someday but he was an example of how the internet and media can expose people to different cultures and perspectives.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@KIANA reacted:

"Boy you sound like lil bill and look like him."

@philips said:

"Boy you speak more of American English than Efik and Ibibio."

@Stealyaho wrote:

"You sound like you were born in "californaye"like Charles okoch a will say."

@Geecheesag commented:

"Black American accent swit ched to Nigerian is dope."

@estherbenmorrison5 also commented:

"Your true self came out when you said complex. Why is this so funny to me."

@thicksearcher also said:

"Bro sounds like an ielts listening test."

@SoniaAlfredOnome:

"Nah once yu day know ajebor... he has braces."

@user3748388393939:

"How I be outside my crib vs when I get home."

@user3647747484848:

"Please dash me the accent."

Nigerian kid uses oyinbo accent to confuse mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that An intelligent little girl has gone viral on social media because of her nice Oyinbo accent.

The girl spoke English Language in a stunning way that has won her so many admirers. In the short TikTok video posted by @lifeofthetwins7, the girl was questioned by a woman believed to be her mother.

Her responses were flawlessly rendered in flowing Oyinbo accent. She was asked asked why her legs were dirty after she came back from school. She explained that she was playing in the sand.

Source: Legit.ng