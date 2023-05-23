A young Nigerian man built a gigantic moving robot and stormed a mall with it to show off his handwork

In the video trending on TikTok, people gathered to watch them as they walked together down the mall

A Nigerian man has earned praise from netizens on TikTok after showing off the robot which he built

A video showed him walking down a mall with the gigantic robot which had a unique and stylish walking step.

At one point in the video, the robot moved its body like it was dancing to a song and people screamed in the background.

Man builds moving robot Photo credit: @odmbi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The viral clip shared by @odmbi on TikTok has stirred massive reactions as many netizens hail his creativity.

Social media reactions

@usunobunsunday said:

"Our government nor empower people like this they will always take our resources to carry asawo and build mansions for them."

@cvarara said:

"I salute you brother for your creativity, Africa my home. If we can be united as Africans we can do more."

@user693864193003 said:

"Nigerians have the gung ho Spirit but a section of the country that believes they own the country is drawing us backwards."

@zacks764 reacted:

"I think I like this version better. Don't give away the secret bro!"

@christinaogiamien noted:

"Nigerian are very intelligent and smart all that they need is good leadership that will believe in their efforts and its own citizens."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian boy builds moving robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young talented Nigerian boy has been hailed online after building a human-controlled robot.

Reports gathered that the talented teenager who hails from Kano state, was able to pull off the incredible task using local materials. A viral video which surfaced on the internet shows the young boy demonstrating how the robot mimics his movement while being controlled.

Reacting to the viral video, Nigerians poured accolades on the young boy over his creativity and talent. Some others called on the federal government to ensure that the young lad gets the support and encouragement he deserves.

