In a recent Instagram post shared on Instagram, a remarkable display of talent was captured, leaving viewers in awe.

The video showcased a young boy, merely 12 months old, exhibiting impressive footwork as he effortlessly ran through a field with a ball at his feet, proudly donning a Chelsea jersey.

Young boy runs with ball. Photo Source: IG/@ESPNUK

The footage quickly gained attention and sparked a flurry of comments and reactions from fans and followers. Many were amazed by the boy's agility and ball control at such a tender age.

Comparisons were drawn, with some jokingly suggesting that he ran like the renowned Chelsea player, Raheem Sterling.

The video, shared by @ESPNUK, not only showcased the boy's natural talent but also served as a delightful reminder of the passion and love for the game that transcends age.

It's clear that football has already found a special place in this young prodigy's heart.

Social media reaction:

@Espnuk commented:

That ball control and field vision

@Andypatrickmichaels's noted:

"The way we are going we need to sign him asap boys, what you thinking 250 million?"

@Anxvio said:

"The ball is bigger than his head."

@Mcdoritodus said

"Good to know my Chelsea has hope in 15 years "

Watch video:

