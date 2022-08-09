A Kano State-based teenage boy has stunned many people after creating a human-controlled robot

The talented young boy constructed the moving robot with local materials and controlled it in a video

Social media users have reacted to the video with several Nigerians appealing to government to support the young boy

A young talented Nigerian boy has been hailed online after building a human-controlled robot.

Reports gathered that the talented teenager who hails from Kano state, was able to pull off the incredible task using local materials.

A viral video which surfaced the internet shows the young boy demonstrating how the robot mimics his movement while being controlled.

Reacting to the viral video, Nigerians poured accolades on the young boy over his creativity and talent.

Some others called on the federal government to ensure that the young lad gets the support and encouragement he deserves.

Nigerians applaud talented young boy

Zeechy.__ said:

"Dem go soon come carry am comot, Tis i pray thee."

B.am.i_9 wrote:

"Get him out of the country. Nigeria does not appreciate such. Nigeria kills dreams."

u.b.a_official said:

"Talents everywhere but in a wrong country ‍♂️."

Lasgidi_nims commented:

"Give him more resources you will see the transformation he will bring to the society and street of Kano ."

Kiral_patrick said:

"They will come and take him to Canada now."

Bamgfoods reacted:

*This is very appealing to watch.Nice one kiddo."

Cheta_chukwu_ wrote:

"Shadow function robot ? Great !"

I_am_jov noted:

"unfortunately nah okada dem go dash am las las."

Jennyagrees stated:

"This is what we need to see! He will be located and exported ASAP, to where he will grow and thrive, in Jesus name. Amen."

Mc_olly999 noted:

"Comment no go plenty for this one but if na celebrity ashwo Tinz or relationship saga…una go see 3k comments …na Nigerians Dey do Nigeria ..anyway congrats boi..u going places ."

Watch the video below:

