A TikTok video shows a talented young boy dancing with so much skills in front of a thatched house

In the video, the boy danced with fast legs and moved his body with the speed of light to the rhythm of the music

At the moment, the video has gone viral on TikTok as it has received over 800k views and positive reviews from dance lovers

Many TikTok users have fallen in love with a talented young boy who used his fast legs to dance.

In a short video posted on the platform by @onnonakapanda, the young boy danced more with his right leg.

The boy danced in front of a thatched house. Photo credit: TikTok/@onnonakapanda.

Source: TikTok

He was dressed in a sky-blue pair of trousers and a grey polo. Anyone who looks at his dress may not know that the boy carries so much talent.

Little boy goes viral on TikTok because of his sweet dance

The boy was standing in front of a thatched house built in a place that looked like a village when he broke into a lovely dance.

There were a few people watching and enjoying his excellent dance steps from the background of the video.

The young boy danced mostly with his right leg which he moved back forth with the speed of light.

The lovely video has since gone viral on TikTok where dance lovers give positive reviews.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@CATHERINE said:

"We Africans are like that. We are born like that. We never disappoint."

@user8387724512053 commented:

"Nice moves my dear."

@zibusisondlovu58 said:

"Thanks so much my big boy."

@MamawamaBoiz said:

"This is called talent. Boy you did it. Please someone like my comment. I will come."

