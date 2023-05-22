A funny video of girls at a concert using songs to flirt with a handsome security man has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the cute security man was standing far away but the girls were all pointing at him while portraying that the description of the love song fits the man

The girls did not hide the fact that they liked the security man as they continued to sing loudly while beckoning on the man to acknowledge their admiration, part of the clip showed the security man smiling, appearing a little flattered

The video, posted by user @harrystyles_14d, shows the girls singing along to a love song and pointing at the security man who was standing far away from them.

Girla boldly flirts with security man. Photo credit: @harrystyles1d4

Source: TikTok

Girl flirts with security man

The girls did not hide their admiration for the security man, who was wearing a blue shirt and a black trouser.

The video has received over 300,000 likes on TikTok, as well as hundreds of comments from amused viewers.

Some of the comments praised the girls for their youthfulness and confidence, while others wondered how the security man felt about the situation.

The security man seemed to be flattered by the girls' attention, as he was seen smiling and waving at them in some parts of the video.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@RaurBerry reacted:

"Seeing him smile made all of us smile he seem like her actually enjoy his job cause of these interactions."

@laufel09_1 said:

"HIS SMILE MADE MY DAYY."

@Wmyb commented:

"His smile is quite dreamy tho! so cute."

@mikepritchard806 also commented:

"Guess it's worth pay today."

Source: Legit.ng