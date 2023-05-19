A man from United Arab Emirate was surprised to see a Nigerian woman wearing a long white cloth worn by men from the middle east

In the video, the man told the woman that the jalabiya, the long white cloth, is not meant for woman that only men are allowed to wear it

But the Nigerian lady insisted that it was normal for female to wear the white long cloth in Nigeria

A video of a man from the UAE confronting a Nigerian woman over her choice of clothing has gone viral on social media.

The man was shocked to see the woman wearing a jalabiya, a long white garment traditionally worn by men in the Middle East.

The video, which was posted on Instagram by @tundednut, shows the man approaching the woman in a public place and telling her that she is not supposed to wear the jalabiya.

UAE man's surprise captured in video

He says that it is a male attire and that women have their own dresses in the Arab culture.

The woman, who appears to be unfazed by the man’s remarks, calmly explains that she is from Nigeria and that it is normal for women to wear the jalabiya there. The man, who seems to be confused and amused by the woman’s response, could not hide his shock. The woman's demeanor portrayed that she does not see anything wrong with wearing the jalabiya and that she respects the Arab culture.

The video ends with the man revealing his face by turning the camera to himself and shaking his head.

The video has sparked funny reactions from social media users, with some praising the woman for her confidence and courage.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@nellyb72 reacted:

"I really don't like women wearing it as well..it doesn't even fit us but we still dey greedie."

@tosinjuls said:

"Come to Nigeria, you will be tired. Na Pablo wives dey wear an pass like uniforms."

@flora_flavwa_ wrote:

"Come to Lagos on a weekend and you go correct tire Especially early morning when pablo's girlfriend or odogwu wife wan do early morning shopping."

@david_eluemunoh commented:

"They have strict laws in Dubai. No go enter whahala o!"

