A video of a old mother dancing like she was still young has gone viral on TikTok

The entertaining clip showed that the woman enjoyed dancing as she was spotted making different unique moves with vigor

The old woman who was also dressed in her traditional wears did not allow that to stop her from executing her moves

An exciting clip showing an old woman dancing like she was still young, and trying out all trending moves has gone viral on TikTok.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments on TikTok, from social media users who praised the mother’s energy and spirit.

Old woman dances like GenZ.

Source: TikTok

Dancing like a youngster

The video which did not reveal the name of the woman was able to portray, in its shortness, the fact that there are some older women who could also dance like young people if not better.

The old woman attempted at least four different dance moves in the video and many admitted that she did them so well and effortlessly.

Some of the social media users who watched the video indicated that even though they were young, they were unable to do any of the moves.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@RedeemerGills reacted:

"Even mel can't do this moves ooo."

@BosoMAFOUR said:

"Great moves. so beautiful. who else watched it more than once?"

@Modesta wrote:

"Current affairs momes"

@Adwoaslka commented:

"Hah, the woman is too good"

@user869588383 also reacted:

"We love you mum."

@MR.TONY also commented:

"Moves on point."

@edwardfrlmpongman3:

"Very nice moves by all standardized."

@Owusualove28:

"Woow we love you mummy."

@xty202:

"Eeegreat moves mummy. The truth is that mum I can't even do one."

Source: Legit.ng