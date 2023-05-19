A man who wore his girlfriend's short jean skirt has gone viral and generated thousands of views on TikTok

The girl was always wearing her man's shirt, so he decided to wear her skirt as a revenge

His girlfriend, who was in the kitchen when he breezed in with the skirt, reacted with surprise when she saw him

A mild relationship drama ensued after a man decided to wear his girlfriend's jean skirt and a fitted top.

TikTok user, @humbertoinciarte, posted a video showing when the man strolled in with the very short skirt.

The man wore the skirt and made his girl see it. Photo credit: TikTok/@humbertoinciarte.

Source: TikTok

From what was gleaned from the 16 seconds video, the man had noticed that his woman would not stop wearing his shirt.

Video shows a man wearing his girlfriend's short jean skirt and top

The lady was seen wearing his shirt in the kitchen, where she was preparing food.

Suddenly, the man breezed into the kitchen wearing her skirt and fitted top. The lady was immediately taken aback by her man's behaviour.

She raised the alarm and questioned him immediately, but a caption on the video says it is not cheating if they wear each other's clothes.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of man in skirt

TikTok users found the video hilarious, especially as they saw it as revenge from the man's side.

Others confirmed that women take pride and happiness in wearing clothes belonging to their partners. However, it is not confirmed if the two are dating or if they staged the drama.

@Trueloveforever said:

"But it looks good on you."

@Lou commented:

"The outfit came with the attitude too."

@winjoykendi24 said:

"Now this is a healthy relationship."

@Djoune-the turtle commented:

"I don’t understand, but I think she’s complaining about her clothes, and he’s complaining too because she wears his shirt."

@view said:

"He looks so beautiful hey."

@TammieSmilet commented:

"I love this. We woman loves to put on our man's clothing. Thats right, return the favour."

