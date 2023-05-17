A funny video of two young friends trying out new dance has caught the attention of people online

In the viral TikTok video, the young girls appeared to be in an occasion and were supposed to dance briefly on stage

One of the girl who was white did some unique dances moves and asked the other who was a black girl to try it and she did it as exactly so

A hilarious video of two young friends showing off their dance skills has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, posted by user @berrywilson, shows the girls taking turns to perform some moves on stage at what looks like a school event.

Little girls do amazing dance moves. Photo credit: @berrywilson Source: TikTok

The first girl, who is white, starts by doing a series of twists, jumps and spins that impress the other girl.

They carved new dancing moves

She then gestures to her friend, who is black, to join her and copy her moves. The second girl obliges and mimics her friend’s routine with remarkable accuracy and enthusiasm.

The video has been liked over 63,000 times and has received many comments on TikTok. Many users commented by tagging many of their friends who they thought could do the same.

If you want to watch the video for yourself, you can find it below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@çhoçolatë reacted:

"My best friend can do this."

@aya said:

"You can tag him or her that you think can do, I have done mine."

@vanilla wrote:

"@bolanle058 my warey Besties."

@iyaboademiju also commented:

"@nikkimodeler5 Oba werey."

@muhanna also reacted:

"My bestie @Salma will never do this her own were pass this."

@savage said:

"OAdenike na she fit make me do this kind thing."

Source: Legit.ng