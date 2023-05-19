A Nigerian boy who broke Guinness World Records when he was 15 years old said that his feats did not get any publicity

Now a mechanic, Vincent spoke about the different tasks he did to achieve the records, which included passes

Nigerians who reacted to his video said that Hilda Baci became popular with her record because she had a good publicity team

A young Nigerian boy, Vincent Okezie, whose record-breaking story went viral after Hild Baci had cooked for 100 hours has spoken in an interview with Lucky Udu.

In a video, the boy spoke about the numerous feats he had. One of them was the most amount of passes a person has made while on the back of another person.

People said the boy never had publicity like Hilda. Photo source: @luckyudu

Nigerian boy with 5 Guinness World Record

Vincent said it is sad that despite all his records, he did not get any celebration from Nigerians. He lamented having to resort to being a mechanic apprentice.

Speaking further about Vincent, his manager said that they did their best to publicise his achievement, but their resources were limited.

The manager, however, told Lucky Udu that the Anambra state government once gave two of his mentees who had records scholarships.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Newworld Trust said:

"The boy face the tell me a different age."

Alayemoni said:

"Who give ham d award without nobody knowing."mmm

Cakes in Lagos/Fuoye said:

"He needed better PR, Hilda had the greatest team."

user2426449127089 said:

"LAGOS.... if you dont get it for get about it."

itzplenty said:

"I think say if u win this award u will b placed on life time salary until some one breaks the record."

Peace said:

"Hmmm what is award if money is not involvedm."

Nuel said:

"PR is very important. I celebrate him but He didn’t get a good PR. Hilda did a lot of PR (not comparing). He didn’t get a lot of PR."

