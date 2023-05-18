Chef Aloycious, the Liberian chef who is reported to be gunning for Hilda Baci's record, has issued a fresh statement on the issue

The Liberian said he has been supporting Hilda from the get-go and down to when she finished her cook-a-thon

While urging for calm among Nigerians and Liberians, he hinted at still going for the record on one condition

In an attempt to douse the online rift between Nigerians and Liberians, Liberian chef Wonyean Aloycious Gaye has issued a fresh statement on Hilda Baci's record.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the CEO of Aloycious Kitchen said he has been a supporter of Hilda but stated that Nigerians saw it differently.

He hinted at going for the challenge after Hilda is certified. Photo Credit: Wonyean Aloycious Gaye

He added that records are meant to be broken and said that if his team wants him to take up the challenge of breaking Hilda's record, he would take it up in the future without fear.

He urged for calm, saying everyone awaits Hilda's record to be certified by Guinness World Records and after which he can start his journey. He wrote:

"People who been following me know that I don't speak hate towards anyone most especially my field of work.

"I support everyone even when I see u as competitor✌️.

"I have been supporting Chef Hilda frm the beginning of her journey to the end by sharing her work and encouraging her in my own ways..

"But'Nigerians saw it in different ways,but that doesn't matter anyway.

"Records are meant to be broken.

"So if my team want me to take up the challenge,with everyone support I'mma go for it without fear in the nearest possible time

"Thnx to all the media platforms in and around Africa that posted me within the 24hr period

"The negative,positive comments and posts had gain me a special energy to engage the challenge.

"We're waiting for GWR to confirm the chef so we can start our journey..."

His post rubbished widespread reports that he has done 20 hours of cooking in a bid to break Hilda's record.

Reactions on social media

Lorpu Classical Forkpa said:

"We believe in u CHEF Aloycious Kitchen ..

"We are proud of you,go n break the record boo ❤️.

"All I get to say is that God Almighty get ur back boo."

Linda Wilson said:

"Very impressive!

"We are here for that grate moment cuz we all believe in you that you can do it bro."

Edwina Nah said:

"We will support u to the fullest bro ….Don’t listen to any negative comments, go and make us proud."

S Mézëê Yeanue Jr. said:

"Great thoughts Chef …

"PS: Never explain your next step to narrow minded people people."

J Bankole Johnson said:

"This is a good PR Stunt for you my brother. It’s good that you are still conveying kind words to Hilda which is not from a competitive standpoint."

Astan Eyah Kolleh said:

"My ownsef chef moh pull up on us again? Wonyean Aloycious Gaye, chase your dreams and let God do the rest... You have our overwhelming support in God's perfect timing."

