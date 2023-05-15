Nigeria's queen of the kitchen, Hilda Baci, has been offered an all-expense paid trip to the Maldives

Hilda Baci started cooking on May 11, and she has since broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon

The offer was posted on Twitter by the company, and Nigerians have said it is a welcome development

Queen of the kitchen, Hilda Baci has been offered a mouthwatering trip to the Maldives.

This is coming after Hilda broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Hilda Baci has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Many Nigerians who took pride in Hilda have been visiting the venue of the cooking quest popularly called the Hilda Baci Cookathon.

Company offers Hilda Baci all-expense paid trip to Maldives

Now, a company has come on Twitter to announce an offer of an all-expense paid trip to the Maldives for Hilda.

The company wrote:

"We are thrilled to announce that @vestiofficial will be offering an all expense paid trip to the Maldives this summer, to the phenomenal @hildabaci of @myfoodbyhilda on her daring and record-breaking attempt at the Guinness world record at 27years for the longest number of hours a chef has cooked.

"We are inspired by this global feat and wish her the best as she attempts to break the record, and believe this will inspire the next generation of record breakers in Nigeria and on the African continent."

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Olufemiloye said:

"Shout out to Vesti for coming through with this."

@FortuneUche4 commented:

"This is good. I hope you fulfil your promise."

@PolyEkun said:

"Una mean am? Abi na marketing strategy?"

@MensahEstherOmo said:

"O yes congratulations baby more open doors."

@drhammed said:

"Fantastic, thank you! She deserves this so much."

@IsraelInnocent_ said:

"This is huge."

@Iffect_07 said:

"If you have more room, consider her kitchen assistants, they are really phenomenal."

